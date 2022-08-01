Our beautiful, beloved mother, Pauline Hensley Crider passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022 surrounded by loving family members. She was a woman who lived life fully, and loved her family and friends deeply. Pauline was active in her community and worked tirelessly for local schools. She was a fiery, funny, hardworking and sensitive woman who was never afraid to speak her mind, and whose compassion knew no bounds. She was selfless, hospitable, and intelligent.

She lived for her family. Her husband and children were her world. If her daughter cheered at a ballgame, it might as well have been the Super Bowl; in her eyes every play of her son’s was a Broadway production. Nothing brought her more joy than seeing her children happy. Our lives will never be the same without her.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Josephine Hensley; her siblings, Homer Hensley, Flora Lee Turner, David Hensley, Gearldine Bates, and Thelma Robinson; and special nephew, Clarence Hensley.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Crider, Evarts, KY; her daughter, Lisa Cook, Lexington, Oklahoma, her son, Kevn S. Crider, Lisbon, Ohio; her grandchildren, Charles Cook, Noble, Oklahoma, Dr. Fadalia Kim (Jay), Norman, Oklahoma, and Eric Cook (Sonja), Temecula, California. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Keeli, Jackson and Avery Kim, Damian, Bryce and Mackenzie Cook; a special niece, Sharon Wells (Daniel), Kenvir; dear friends, Frank and Amanda Smith, Lexington, Kentucky, her former son-in-law, Russell D. Cook, Lexington, OK, her sweet kitty, Lala, and nieces, nephews, and cousins she loved with her whole heart. Pauline believed in the Baptist faith.

Services will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 6 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend Bill Moore officiating. Visitation will begin an hour before the funeral service.

Her burial will be Friday at 10 am at the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Bruce Madden, Lennie Carr, Shemar Carr, Roy Gross, Charles Gross and Mark Lashomb serving as pallbearers.

We miss you and love you so much, Mommy.