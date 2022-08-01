Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that Family Dollar has begun a nationwide recall of hundreds of over-the-counter products that were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

These products, all of which are regulated by the FDA, were stored and inadvertently shipped to Family Dollar locations between May 1 and June 10, 2022.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores, asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers who may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

This recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska or Hawaii, as no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall and Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.

There is an 11-page list of the affected products on the FDA website. It can be viewed or downloaded at https://www.fda.gov/media/160146/download.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to any of the hundreds of products that are affected by this recall.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of any of the products may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

To submit a report by mail or fax, Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.