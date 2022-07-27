Harlan and HC volleyball schedules released

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The 2022 high school volleyball season is scheduled to open in the middle of August.

Harlan County will open the season Aug. 15 at Perry Central.

The Harlan Lady Dragons will start Aug, 16 at home against district-rival Middlesboro.

In 2021, the Lady Bears finished the season with a 7-17 record. Harlan closed the season with a 7-9 mark.

The Lady Dragons are coached by Shawna Cox. Harlan County’s coach is Cathy York.

“This will be my fourth year coaching,” said Cox. “Marissa Marlowe has really stepped up her game. Carly Thomas is coming back after a pretty serious injury last year.”

Cox is hoping for an awesome season.

“An awesome season for the girls, with a positive learning environment, bonding and of course, winning,” Cox added.

Bell County claimed the 52nd District Tournament for the third consecutive year.

Corbin won the 13th Region Tournament.

Harlan Schedule

Aug. 16 – Middlesboro

Aug. 18 – at Lynn Camp

Aug. 23 – at Bell County

Aug. 25 – at Harlan County

Aug. 27 – at Hazard

Aug. 30 – Barbourville

Sept. 1 – at Pineville

Sept. 6 – at Corbin

Sept. 8 – at Barbourville

Sept. 9 – 13th Region All “A”

Sept. 13 – Knox Central

Sept. 15 – Harlan County

Sept. 19 – at Knox Central

Sept. 20 – Pineville

Sept. 22 – at Middlesboro

Sept. 27 – Bell County

Sept. 29 – Lynn Camp

Oct. 1 – Hazard

Oct. 4 – at South Laurel

Oct. 6 – Corbin

Oct. 13 – South Laurel

Harlan County Schedule

Aug. 15 – at Perry Central

Aug. 16 – at Lynn Camp

Aug. 22 – at Barbourville

Aug. 25 – Harlan

Aug. 30 – at Bell County

Sept. 1 – Middlesboro

Sept. 6 – at Corbin

Sept. 8 – Letcher Central

Sept. 12 – at Pineville

Sept. 13 – North Laurel

Sept. 15 – at Harlan

Sept. 20 – Bell County

Sept. 22 – Knox Central

Sept. 26 – Barbourville

Sept. 27 – Williamsburg

Sept. 29 – Lynn Camp

Oct. 4 – at Letcher Central

Oct. 6 – Corbin

Oct. 10 – at Knox Central

Oct. 11 – Middlesboro