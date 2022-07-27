Harlan and HC volleyball schedules released
Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer
The 2022 high school volleyball season is scheduled to open in the middle of August.
Harlan County will open the season Aug. 15 at Perry Central.
The Harlan Lady Dragons will start Aug, 16 at home against district-rival Middlesboro.
In 2021, the Lady Bears finished the season with a 7-17 record. Harlan closed the season with a 7-9 mark.
The Lady Dragons are coached by Shawna Cox. Harlan County’s coach is Cathy York.
“This will be my fourth year coaching,” said Cox. “Marissa Marlowe has really stepped up her game. Carly Thomas is coming back after a pretty serious injury last year.”
Cox is hoping for an awesome season.
“An awesome season for the girls, with a positive learning environment, bonding and of course, winning,” Cox added.
Bell County claimed the 52nd District Tournament for the third consecutive year.
Corbin won the 13th Region Tournament.
Harlan Schedule
Aug. 16 – Middlesboro
Aug. 18 – at Lynn Camp
Aug. 23 – at Bell County
Aug. 25 – at Harlan County
Aug. 27 – at Hazard
Aug. 30 – Barbourville
Sept. 1 – at Pineville
Sept. 6 – at Corbin
Sept. 8 – at Barbourville
Sept. 9 – 13th Region All “A”
Sept. 13 – Knox Central
Sept. 15 – Harlan County
Sept. 19 – at Knox Central
Sept. 20 – Pineville
Sept. 22 – at Middlesboro
Sept. 27 – Bell County
Sept. 29 – Lynn Camp
Oct. 1 – Hazard
Oct. 4 – at South Laurel
Oct. 6 – Corbin
Oct. 13 – South Laurel
Harlan County Schedule
Aug. 15 – at Perry Central
Aug. 16 – at Lynn Camp
Aug. 22 – at Barbourville
Aug. 25 – Harlan
Aug. 30 – at Bell County
Sept. 1 – Middlesboro
Sept. 6 – at Corbin
Sept. 8 – Letcher Central
Sept. 12 – at Pineville
Sept. 13 – North Laurel
Sept. 15 – at Harlan
Sept. 20 – Bell County
Sept. 22 – Knox Central
Sept. 26 – Barbourville
Sept. 27 – Williamsburg
Sept. 29 – Lynn Camp
Oct. 4 – at Letcher Central
Oct. 6 – Corbin
Oct. 10 – at Knox Central
Oct. 11 – Middlesboro