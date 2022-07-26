Investigation into probe of fatally injured Jackson County woman

By Tom Latek

Kentucky State Police on Monday said they are looking for the car that belongs to an elderly Jackson County woman who was the apparent victim of a murder at her home over the weekend.

Detectives and troopers at the Richmond Post responded around 8:30 Saturday evening after they received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance due to the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Rice Hill Road in the McKee community.

Their preliminary Investigation revealed Mary King Abrams, 83, had suffered fatal injuries, possibly due to a puncture wound.

They have also determined that a vehicle belonging to the victim, a gray 2017 Ford Escape compact SUV, was stolen from her residence. The KSP says her vehicle is believed to have a license plate of 151-XRR, and that those who took it should be considered armed and dangerous.

State Police warn anyone who spots the vehicle not to approach it or attempt to contact the occupants for safety reasons. They also ask anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Rice Hill Road to call local law enforcement or the KSP Richmond Post at (859) 623-2404.

The investigation continues by State Police and the Jackson County coroner’s office.