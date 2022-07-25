New command in place at Fort Knox

By Tom Latek

Col. Scott Allen assumed command of the 3rd Recruiting Brigade at Ft. Knox on Friday, replacing Col. Carter Price, during a change of command ceremony at the central Kentucky U.S. Army base.

Allen joins the 3rd Recruiting Brigade after his most recent tour as the Chief, Training and Exercise Division, United States Forces Korea, and subsequently as the Eighth Army Chief of Staff for Operations.

The 3rd Recruiting Brigade is the center of Army recruiting activities for an area stretching across the north central United States. This brigade consists of over 2,000 Soldiers and Civilians who are responsible for recruiting operations that enlists the all-volunteer force into the United States Army, in all or part of sixteen states, covering over 614,390 miles.

In addition to the Ft. Knox headquarters, the U.S. Army 3rd Recruiting Brigade includes the Chicago Battalion, Cleveland Battalion, Columbus Battalion, Indianapolis Battalion, Great Lakes Battalion (in Lansing, Michigan) , Milwaukee Battalion, Minneapolis Battalion and Nashville Battalion.

The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of Frederick the Great of Prussia. At that time, organizational flags were developed with color arrangements and symbols unique to each unit. To this flag and its commander, the soldiers of the unit would dedicate their loyalty and trust.

The passing of the colors is the traditional act used to designate the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The transfer of the unit colors signifies the proud history, tradition, and accomplishments of that unit.

Historically, unit colors and guidons have served as rallying points of the organization as the unit moved forward in battle. They were carried forward even if the commander fell in combat. Passing the colors signified relinquishment and assumption of the unit’s mission from commander to commander

When the change of command took place, the flag was passed to the individual assuming the command in front of the unit, in this case Col. Allen, so that all could see and witness their new leader assuming their dutiful position.