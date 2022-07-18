Mary Ruth Johnson Lambert, 83

Mary Ruth Johnson Lambert, age 83, of Palmyra, IN, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Mary was born on July 8, 1939, in Baxter, KY, to Lee and Mary Cox Johnson. Mary met John D. Lambert, Jr. and they were married on June 11, 1963, in Tacoma, Washington, where John, who was in the U.S. Army, was stationed.

Mary was a homemaker while her children were small. She was active in her church. She was a Sunday School teacher and helped in vacation Bible schools, as well as working as the church secretary and treasurer. She was also a talented seamstress, who made clothing for her own family. Mary decided to put her talent to use in a more public way and opened Jo-Mar Fabrics.

Mary was a member of the Palmyra Baptist Church and was very active pre-covid. She was kindhearted, and at times feisty and stubborn. She told it like it was, but gently (most of the time).

Mary is preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Mary S. Cox Johnson; five siblings: Ava Lee, Wallace Johnson, Howard (Merle) Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Phyllis Johnson; a grandson, Benjamin Lambert; her in-laws, Rev. John D. and Margaret Lambert; brother-in-law, Harold Lee Howard; and nephew, Rick Lambert

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 59 years, Retired Major John D. Lambert, Jr. of Palmyra, IN; three children: Mary Margaret (Peggy) McGehee and husband, John IV, of Greenville, IN, John D. (Jody) Lambert III of Louisville, KY, and Brian Ray Lambert and wife, Mary Beth, of Moore, SC; two brothers: Gerald Johnson of New Albany, IN and Ronald Johnson of Alexandria, KY; eleven grandchildren: John V, Jordan, and Kaylyn McGehee, Aaron, Julia, Danny, Mary Ann, Simon, Graham, Cameron, and Isaiah Lambert; two great-grandchildren: Leighton and Josiah Lambert, as well as in-laws, extended family, and many dear friends.

Visitation for Mary was held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Monday, July 18, at the funeral home with Reverend David Overbay officiating. Burial followed at the Resthaven Cemetery.

