CDC says 61 Kentucky counties are at high risk of Covid-19 and 45 are at medium risk; Beshear says ‘be wary’ of coronavirus

By Melissa Patrick

All but 14 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have an elevated risk of coronavirus on the latest federal risk map, and Gov. Andy Beshear cautioned that the transmission rates are likely high in those counties too.

“We know there is a lot more Covid that is out there, and people need to really think about what steps they want to take, or the repercussions of steps that they might not take,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference. And while the latest dominant variant isn’t nearly as deadly as recent ones, “It still is harming and taking lives,” he said, “and we need to be wary of that.”

This week’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map says Kentucky has 61 orange counties, indicating a high level of risk. That’s a big increase from the 37 on last week’s map. Most of this week’s orange counties are in the east and west, with a string of them down the middle of the state.

Forty-five counties are yellow, indicating a medium level of risk. Last week 44 were yellow. The rankings are based on new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

In orange counties, state guidelines call for wearing masks in indoor public spaces, limiting in-person gatherings, limiting the size of gatherings, and social distancing.People in yellow counties who are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe illness from the virus, should talk to a health-care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions, the CDC says.

The CDC also issues a transmission map, which shows that all but four counties have a high level of coronavirus transmission, shown in red. State officials say the risk map, on which the highest value is represented by orange, is the map that people should use to guide their preventive measures against Covid-19.

The state’s weekly pandemic report, released Monday, showed Kentucky had an average of 1,564 new cases a day last week, 14.3 percent more than the week before. The positive-test rate increased to 16.96% and Covid-19 deaths jumped to 62 from 38 the prior week.

Hospitalizations, while still low, are on what Beshear called a “legitimate increase,” increasing enough to prompt him to urge caution for the first time in a long while.

“People need to be wary,” the governor said. “And certainly, if people are in the groups that this virus harms the most, they should definitely think about taking extra steps.”

Nine out of 10 Kentuckians under 60 who have died from Covid-19 in the past year were unvaccinated, and two-thirds of Kentuckians over 60 who died from Covid-19 in the past year were unvaccinated, Health Commissioner Steven Stack said.

“The risk reduction from death and severe illness and hospitalization is profound,” he said.