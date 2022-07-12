Harlan County Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

• Melinda Sue Risner, 33, of Harlan, to Michael Scott Williams, 40, of Harlan.

• Emily Delois Boggs, 31, of Cawood, to Jarrett Byron, 25, of Cawood.

• Ashley Shields, 36, of Cumberland, to Matthew David Cornett, 32, of Cumberland.

• Breanna Nicole Skrock, 23, of Harlan, to Johnathon Allen Ray Eldridge, 20, of Harlan.

• Kiersten Kennedy Smith, 20, of Baxter, to Johnathan William Lee Craycraft, 27, of Evarts.

• Amber Susie Renee Joseph, 28, of Loyall, to Terry Ray Miller, 24, of Loyall.

• Angel Carol Couch, 34, of Cumberland, to Bobby Dean Longer, 43, of Cumberland.

• Amanda Jean Starrett, of Dryden (Va.) to Christopher Clyde Griffith, of Dryden (Va.)

• Tonya Leah Hughes, 41, of Totz, to Roger Dale Kelly Jr., 47, of Totz.

• Melissa Marie Gray, 38, of Baxter, to Christopher Lee Clark, 39, of Baxter.

• Susan Marie Stewart, 46, of Cumberland, to David Lee Price, 39, of Cumberland.

• Shalayna Louretha Caldwell, 24, of Coldiron, to Christopher Aaron Fuson, 26, of Coldiron.

• Lindsay Brodie Messer, 24, of Baxter, to Jacob Shawn Elhanon Bargo, 26, of Fort Campbell.

• Heather Renee Hall, 35, of Totz, to Kenneth Wayne Brown, 53, of Totz.

• Aimee Nicole Woodard, 38, of Harlan, to Gabriel Dwayne Hall, 30, of Harlan.

District Court

• Sherry Struck, 52, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joshua Shanks, 41, second-degree robbery — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Rachel Faith Marlow, three counts of theft by deception (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Mason Farley, 18, no tail lights, improper stopping at flashing red light, failure to comply with helmet law, reckless driving — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Michelle Maggard, 59, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.

• Krystal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Robert Fred Perkins, 47, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Cathy R. Rivers, 59, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Justin Brown, 41, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Justin D. Brown, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Devin Tyler Shepherd, 31, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Devin Tyler Shepherd, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Thomas Lester, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial set Nov. 1.

• Isaac Mitchell, 27, of Cranks, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• John R. Clem Jr., 43, failure to display registration/certificate numbers available, resident fishing without a license, motorboat to be registered and numbers — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Rocky Napier, 48,second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Rocky Dewayne Napier, 47, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Chad Nolan, 28, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

• Chad Nolan, 28, two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

• Chad Alexander Nolan, 28, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton engagement — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

• Marcus W. Saylor, 20, possession of marijuana, but/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 120 days).

• Jimmy Bailey, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Jimmy Bailey, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.

• Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Roy Gilreath, 44, of Baxter, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.

• Desiree Davidson, 23, carrying a concealed deadly weapon — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.

• Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Hubert L. Hall, 37, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Mark Stevens, 47, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joe Monroe, 50, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, speeding (seven miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Eric D. Griffey, 51, speeding (21miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, careless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Justin Deron Lemar, 37, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Tristan Ryan Hensley, 26, speeding (26 miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jill Burke, 49, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury.

• Kimberly Johnson, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — first charge, sentenced to seven days in jail; other charge, dismissed.

• Andrea Birchfield, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Feb. 28, 2023.

• Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Mary L. Bargo, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Jodi Halcomb, 53, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial Nov. 1.

• Carolyn Middleton, 46, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Tommy Shackleford, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $858, operator’s license suspended 12 months and sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school.

• Tommy L. Shackleford, 28, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Tommy Logan Shackleford, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (third offense), third-degree criminal trespassing, license plate not illuminated, no tail lights — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined$1,008, operator’s license suspended 24 months, sentenced to 30 days in jail and driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Amanda Wynn, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Thomas James Compton, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Dante Jabbarri Cranford, 45, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owners operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Derek Lewis, 21, theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.