Black Bears aiming for another district soccer championship

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears captured the 2021 50th District Soccer Championship and are looking to repeat.

Several starters return for Coach Tommy Key’s squad.

Practice started on Monday for the Black Bears.

Harlan County defeated Middlesboro and Barbourville last October to win the district but fell to North Laurel in the opening round of the 13 Region Tournament held at Union College.

The Jaguars lost to Corbin in the championship.

The Black Bears ended the season with an 8-7-2 mark.

HCHS lost three graduates from that team.

The 2022 Bears will open the season Aug. 13 at Hazard. Harlan County plays host to Belfry on Aug. 15 before visiting Buckhorn on Aug. 18.