Baxter man faces strangulation charge

A Baxter man is facing charges including strangulation and assault after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Brandon Ray Riddle, 34, was arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) on July 3.

According to the arrest citation, the KSP post in Harlan received a call at approximately 8:53 p.m. concerning a domestic violence complaint at a residence on Sukey Ridge Rd. The caller advised police Riddle had assaulted a woman. Upon arriving on the scene, police determined the parties were physically separated from each other and proceeded to make contact with Riddle inside the residence. Riddle stated he and the woman had a verbal argument that became heated. Riddle told police he kicked a bottle of water across the floor but did not assault the woman.

The citation states police spoke with the woman and observed several visible injuries on her body. She stated Riddle had physically assaulted her and grabbed her by the neck, restricting her ability to breathe, and that he stepped on her throat and struck her arms, back, side, and right leg.

Riddle was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). He is currently lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

* Larry Thomas, 43, of Baxter, was arrested on June 28 by the KSP.

According to the arrest citation, Thomas allegedly subjected a person under 12 to sexual contact on July 9, 2021.

Thomas was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age. He is currently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond;

* Anthony Alsup, 37, of Pennington Gap, VA, was arrested on July 1 by the Harlan Police Department. He was charged with first- and third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration plates. Alsup is currently lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

* Kira Hornsby, 40, of Pennington Gap, VA, was arrested on July 1 by the Harlan PD. She was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She was additionally charged as a fugitive (warrant not required). Hornsby is currently lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $10,000.