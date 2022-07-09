Kentucky students earn National History Day Contest awards

Kentucky students were honored during a National History Day® (NHD) awards ceremony for the 2022 National Contest last month.

During the live-streamed ceremony on June 18 six students from Kentucky were honored:

• Junior Individual Website – The Korean War: Invading the 38th Parallel by Kinzley Barrett, Farristown Middle School

• Senior Group Performance – Vita Karoli Magni: A Recapitulation by Ava Blackledge and Kaitlyn Nelson, Rowan County High School

• U.S. Constitution Award sponsored by the National Archives and Records Administration awarded to Ian Cronk, Jack Gill and Owen Krohmer, Winburn Middle School, for their project What’s the Deal With the Louisiana Purchase?

Administered by the Kentucky Historical Society, this hands-on experience focuses on the autonomy and creativity of each student as they research a topic of their choice, interpret its relevance to our lives today, and display what they learned through various platforms.

The judging portion of the competition allows students to serve as advocates of their work, which offers real-world experience in building confidence and conviction. Students are eligible for awards, cash prizes, and scholarships at the NHD state and national contests.

The commonwealth was represented by 51 students from across the Bluegrass State who competed at regional competitions before taking home honors at the Kentucky statewide contest in April. These students advanced to the national contest, where thousands of students from all 50 states and internationally competed.

