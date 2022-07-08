Smith twins visit Alabama, list Cats in top four

Being from Kentucky, Jerod Smith admits he was not an Alabama football fan. Yet he knew what a great opportunity it was for his sons — twins Jacob and Jerod Smith — to get an invitation to go to Alabama for an unofficial visit.

The Smiths are both consensus top 200 players in the 2024 recruiting class. They played two years at Somerset High School before transferring to Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut for the 2021 season where they reclassified to the 2024 class.

“A school like Alabama has athletes to dominate,” Jerod Smith said. “Coach (Nick) Saban had a program that I did not know he had. He’s pretty strict on education and mental health awareness. My wife and I both really like that.

“You just kind of think he’s really going to hit the football aspect but he was about the overall program and talked about a lot of things other than just football.”

The Smith twins have Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Iowa as their top four schools currently among the 20-some scholarship offers they already have.