Job Fair and Expungement Clinic pulls in crowd

The combination Harlan County Job Fair and Expungement Clinic took place at the Harlan Center on Wednesday, June 28, pulling in folks from all over the county who were looking for employment and a way to clear their record.

Individuals looking for employment found an assortment of employers taking applications once they entered the Harlan Center. Representatives from Harlan ARH Hospital, The Harlan County Fiscal Court, Lifeguard Ambulance, S.E.K.R.I., Nally and Hamilton and others provided a chance for participants to place applications with multiple employers without leaving the building.

Cole Raines, Executive Director of One Harlan County, was on hand for the event.

“The job fair is going great,” Raines said. “We’ve seen a lot of people come out for both the job fair and the expungement clinic. It’s great to see people in person post COVID looking for job opportunities.”

According to Raines, the event drew significantly more participants than last year’s event.

“There was a great turn out this year,” Raines said. “Turn out last year was a little bit lower. It’s great to see so many people here this year.”

According to a previous report, the event was the result of efforts from Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s office designed to aid participants with finding employment as well as finding information on how to clear their record of certain felony convictions.

“Individuals who have been convicted of non-violent felonies and have maintained a clean record for a certain number of years can drop by and get a copy of their records from the folks at the Kentucky Department of Corrections, who we’ve partnered with for this,” TJ Hensley of the Harlan County Judge-Executive’s office explained. “Then, they can take a copy of their records and speak to attorneys.”

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harlan Center.