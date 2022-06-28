Harlan County Courthouse News

Travis Eric Johnson, 34, of Cumberland, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

Martha Thomas, 22, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first four charges, pleaded guilty, fined $733 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

Calvin Turner, 64, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31, 2023.

Allan Caldwell Murray, 64, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended) on the first four charges; other charges, dismissed.

Stephen A. Wilson, 36, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24, 2023.

Anthony Jamel Carr, 31, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — dismissed, officer not present for hearing. Roy Gilreath, 44, of Baxter, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Jan. 24. Jimmy Griffey, 61, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent). Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9. Jimmy W. Griffey, 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent). Zachary Horner, 24, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — continued for pretrial conference June 27. Aaron Allen Huff, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree indecent exposure (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $243; other charge, dismissed. Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1. Chad Nolan, 28, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent). Chad Nolan, 28, two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent). Chad Alexander Nolan, 28, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton engagement — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent). Marcus W. Saylor, 20, possession of marijuana, but/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 120 days). Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29. Joshua Shanks, 41, second-degree robbery — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent). Devin T. Shepherd, 31, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief (residential rental property) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent). Timothy Shane Smith, 35, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debt card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card (under $500 within six months) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. Joshua Turner, 24, of Loyall, third-degree terroristic threatening — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months, no contact with victim). Bill Witt, 32, of Loyall, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first five charges, pleaded guilty, fined $258; other charges, dismissed.

Tommy Wayne Turner, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24, 2023.

Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Christopher Shawn Ellis, 47, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), careless driving, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended) on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

Kenneth Ray Noe, 58, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

Lonnie A. Skidmore, 30, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

William Alexander Osborne, 24, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

David Ball, 36, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty,sentenced to 60 days in jail (to serve 10 days with remaining time probated 24 months).

Whitley Barrett, 29, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty,sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Melissa S. Burton, 36, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine),buy/ possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Melissa S. Burton, 36, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty,sentenced to three days in jail.

Mary Callahan, 30, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Mary Elaine Callahan, 30, giving officer false identifying information — pleaded not guilty,jury trial scheduled March 21, 2023.

Bobby Freeman, 51, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded not guilty,jury trial scheduled March 14.

Bobby C. Freeman, 51, of Harlan, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded not guilty,jury trial scheduled March 14.

Stephanie Holbrook, 25, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 12.

Stephanie Holbrook, 25, third-degree burglary — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Thomas Lester, 45, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled March 14.

Paul Wayne Rouse, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing — jury trial scheduled March 14.

