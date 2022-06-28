Billie Jean Cawood, 91 of Harlan passed away Sunday morning of June 26, 2022. Retired Harlan Co. Board of Education Teacher. Widow of Billy Joe Cawood.

She is survived by her loving children, Stephanna Cawood and Peter Figgis of Richmond, James C. “J.C.” Cawood and Debbie of Harlan; grandchildren, Ashley Cawood and Jamie Cawood; 7 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Donnie Dixon of Irvine, KY.

Funeral 2:00 pm Thursday (June 30) at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home Rev. Kyle Burnette officiating. Visitation after 12:30pm. Burial Cawood Family Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to Harlan United Methodist Church, PO Box 261, Harlan, KY. 40831.

Condolence may be left at www.aljfh.com

