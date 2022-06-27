James A. Cawood High reunion scheduled for July

The annual James A. Cawood High School Class of ’80s Reunion has been set.

The reunion will be for all students who either attended or graduated from JACHS from 1980-1989.

Teachers and teachers-aide’s who worked at Cawood High School in the 1980s are also invited to attend.

For several years, this event has brought together many alumni from Cawood High and several teachers have attended.

The event is scheduled Saturday, July 30 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Camp Blanton.

Great food, great prizes to be given away and great fellowship is planned.

So mark your calendar and plan to attend!