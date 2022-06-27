Green Dragons close summer play with wins

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Green Dragons ended summer basketball with two victories at Leslie County.

Jaedyn Gist scored 23 points as Harlan rolled to an 85-39 win over Lee County. Kyler McLendon added 15 points.

Harlan defeated the host Eagles 53-35 as Will Austin poured in 18 points, Kaleb McLendon scored 14.

The Dragons claimed ten wins over the summer under the direction of Coach Derrick Akal.

Black Bears finish successful summer

The Harlan County Black Bears finished summer basketball play with a 16-6 record.

Newly hired coach Kyle Jones and his Bears wrapped up the summer with a 70-58 win at Whitley County on Tuesday.

Maddox Huff powered HCHS with 23 points while Daniel Carmical poured in 18 points.

The Bears also got 11 points from Hunter Napier and 10 from Jaycee Carter.

Harlan County played in Lexington and finished 2-2 and were 4-1 on a trip to the Coastal Carolina Team Camp.