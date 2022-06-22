Wallins man charged with wanton endangerment and resisting arrest

A Wallins man is facing charges including wanton endangerment and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing from police and destroying property at a store.

Michael Tyler Buell, 36, was arrested on June, 16, by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Jones.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call from a Tremont area business advising Buell was destroying property inside the business. While police were en route, the caller stated Buell had left the store in a dark colored Nissan. Troopers observed a vehicle matching the description a short time later in the Sukey Ridge area and performed a traffic stop. The operator exited the vehicle and began speaking with the Troopers. While the Troopers were speaking with the individual, the vehicle was placed into gear and lurched forward. The vehicle traveled a short distance before bottoming out and coming to a stop. Buell exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Buell ignored verbal commands to stop and refused to place his hands behind his back. Buell was arrested without further incident. Buell was found to be in possession of multiple hypodermic needles and a large amount of cash. A small pouch containing suspected methamphetamine and additional needles was located in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Buell was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), public intoxication by a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal mischief. Buell was also served with a complaint warrant charging him with theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing and persistent felony offender II. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $7,500.

In other police activity:

Thomas Lester, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper M. Abner on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree strangulation, violation of conditions of release, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury. Lester was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond;

Holden Williams, 23, of Pikeville, was arrested by Kentucky State Trooper Brock on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and tampering with physical evidence. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

Jennifer Simmons, 44, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Hensley on Thursday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking marijuana. Simmons was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

Tiffany Turner, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Freeman on June, 15. She was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt and license to be in possession. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.