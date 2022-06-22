Lady Bears close summer basketball play

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Lady Bears closed summer play last week with wins over Middlesboro and McCreary Central.

Harlan County rolled to a 46-19 win at Middlesboro. The Lady Bears downed McCreary Central at Corbin, winning 51-39.

HCHS fell to the host Lady Redhounds 54-49.

The Lady Bears also defeated Clay County, Leslie County and Letcher Central this season.

The Harlan County junior varsity had wins over Corbin, Clay County and Middlesboro.

HC was 5-3 over the summer while the junior varsity closed at 3-2.