Lady Bears close summer basketball play
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022
BY PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing Writer
The Harlan County Lady Bears closed summer play last week with wins over Middlesboro and McCreary Central.
Harlan County rolled to a 46-19 win at Middlesboro. The Lady Bears downed McCreary Central at Corbin, winning 51-39.
HCHS fell to the host Lady Redhounds 54-49.
The Lady Bears also defeated Clay County, Leslie County and Letcher Central this season.
The Harlan County junior varsity had wins over Corbin, Clay County and Middlesboro.
HC was 5-3 over the summer while the junior varsity closed at 3-2.