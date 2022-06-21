Summer basketball play slated to close this week

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Jaedyn Gist scored 28 points Friday to lead the Harlan Dragons over Jenkins 93-33 in a camp at UV-Wise.

Nate Montanaro and Conner Daniels each added 12 points while Trent Cole tossed in 10.

The Green Dragons also got eight points each from Kaleb McLendon and Will Austin. Kyler McLendon and Dylan Cox scored six apiece while Will Shepherd had three.

Harlan also claimed a 61-29 victory over Virginia High as GIst fired in 19 points and Kyler McLendon scored 14.

Kaleb McLendon tossed in nine points and Cole finished with seven. Austin tallied six while Montanaro, Daniels and Jacob Clark each had two.

The Green Dragons will host Lee (Va.) today and slated to visit Leslie County on Friday.

The Harlan County Black Bears played three days in a basketball camp at Coastal Carolina.

On Friday, HCHS fell to Edward Little High School from Maine 55-52.

Maddox Huff led the Bears with 20 points.

On Thursday, Harlan County claimed a 47-40 win over Laney (N.C.), defeated Carvers Bay (S.C.) 73-48 and downed Ferguson (Fla.) 53-48.

The Black Bears opened the camp on Wednesday with a win and two losses.

Huff poured in 38 points as Harlan County posted an 85-74 victory over Northwood Temple Academy (N.C.).

The Bears fell to Gray Collegiate (S.C.) 59-37 and North Charleston (S.C.) 58-50.