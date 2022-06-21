Harlan County Courthouse News

District Court

Searia Bethany Baker, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 20.



Brandon Lee Hathcock, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Allen N. Fultz, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense, failure to give or improper signal, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled June 28.

John R. Clem II, disregarding stop sign, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20.

Kelvin D. Greer, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled June 27.

Robert Joseph Combs, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 20.

Earl Ray Galloway, 56, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. Phyllis Casolari, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense),renting motor vehicle to drunk or drug addict, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled June 28. Michael L. Cloud, improper passing, reckless driving, failure to give or improper signal — continued for arraignment June 20. Robert Black, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 20.

Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18. Kevin W. Bargo, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment June 20. Lynn Farley, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 20. Todd Clayton Maggard, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Mattie E. Wright, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20. Joyce Boggs, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) jury trial scheduled June 28.— Dennis Casey Grubbs, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), menacing, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. Kimberly Lynn Jones, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 20.

Joseph Andrew Ferrell, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20.

Donald Lamb, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20. William D. Bentley, violation of federal safety regulations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — continued for arraignment June 20. Curtis R. Pace, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — dismissed (officer failed to appear for hearing). Roy Maggard, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operating on highway, no operator’s/moped license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20. Johnny D. Delph, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled June 28. Joseph Sullivan, failure to wear seat belt, instructional permit violations — continued for arraignment June 20.

Ronnie G. Mullins, three counts of violation of federal safety regulations — continued for arraignment June 20.

Ricky D. Thomas Jr., failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 20. Derrick Parker, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at the request of a complaining witness.

Allen Fultz, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled June 28. Charles E. Broughton, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 20. Jennie A. Couch, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment June 20. Floyd Napier, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment June 20.

Sara Beth Coots, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment June 20. James Parrott, 42, careless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. Isaac Mitchell, 27, of Cranks, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.