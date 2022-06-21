Camp Nelson host Living History Weekend
Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The National Park Service (NPS) will host Living History Weekend at Camp Nelson National Monument this weekend.
The two-day event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The NPS is hosting the event in partnership with the Camp Nelson Preservation and Education Foundation. It will feature a variety of demonstrations, including cannon and musket firing, history presentations, children’s activities, and ranger-led tours of the grounds. A food truck will be on site as well.
Located six miles south of Nicholasville along U.S. Highway 27 and directly north of the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The US Army established Camp Nelson as a supply depot in 1863 during the Civil War. The base later became one of the country’s largest recruiting and training centers for African American men, who served in the United States Colored Troops (USCT), and also a large refugee center for enslaved people seeking emancipation.
For more information on Camp Nelson National Monument, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/cane or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/