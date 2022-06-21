Camp Nelson host Living History Weekend

The National Park Service (NPS) will host Living History Weekend at Camp Nelson National Monument this weekend.

The two-day event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The NPS is hosting the event in partnership with the Camp Nelson Preservation and Education Foundation. It will feature a variety of demonstrations, including cannon and musket firing, history presentations, children’s activities, and ranger-led tours of the grounds. A food truck will be on site as well.