Akal commits to King College

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

The second leading scorer in Harlan High School boys basketball history has committed to King College in Bristol, Virginia.

Jordan Akal, a five-year starter for the Green Dragons wrapped up his senior season in March and finished with 2,629 career points.

“It was a blessing to coach him, he brought respect, a culture, toughness and winning back to the program,” said his father and Harlan coach Derrick Akal. “Jordan has been through a lot the last couple of years and he stood tall through it all.”

The former Green Dragon explained he picked King College or a variety of reasons.

“I committed to this school because they’re paying for all my education,” said Jordan Akal. “Also, the system fits me, and it’s not that far from home. So everything went right.”

King College finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-15 record and head coach Jason Gillespie is entering his third season with the Tornadoes.

Akal expects to compete for playing time as a freshman.

“I feel like I will get some minutes off the way they’ve been talking to me,” he said.

Akal led Harlan to a 22-11 record in 2022 with an average of 25.2 PPG and was a prolific scorer for the legendary program.

He scored his career high (48) against Red Bird (at home Feb. 14, 2022) with 11 3-pointers in a 101-57 victory over the Cardinals.

As a junior, he scored 575 points in 23 games as the Dragons were 17-6.

In his sophomore season, Akal averaged 25.8 PPG for the 13-17 Green Dragons.

Akal scored 532 points his freshman season as Harlan posted a 20-13 record.