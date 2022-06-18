CDC says the Covid-19 risk level is high in 19 Kentucky counties and medium in 29, about the same as last week

BY MELISSA PATRICK

This week’s federal Covid-19 community levels map shows a slightly increased risk of the disease across Kentucky.

Nineteen Kentucky counties are red on the latest Centers for Disease Control and PreventionCovid-19 risk map, indicating a high level of coronavirus transmission. That’s the same number as last week.

Twenty-nine counties are yellow, indicating a medium level of transmission. Last week, 28 were yellow. The rankings are based on new virus cases, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

The red counties are McCracken, Livingston and Lyon in West Kentucky; Hardin, Woodford, Fayette and Clark in Central Kentucky; Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Lawrence in the northeast; and Rowan, Menifee, Morgan, Wolfe, Breathitt, Perry, Leslie, and Martin in Eastern Kentucky.

All but Hardin, Rowan, Menifee and Morgan counties were red on last week’s map. Moving from red to yellow were Ballard, Crittenden, Pike and Knott counties. The other yellow counties are Carlisle, Hickman, Graves, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Monroe, Grayson, Breckinridge, Meade, Larue, Jefferson, Robertson, Harrison, Scott, Jessamine, Madison, Lewis, Bath, Powell, Lee, Owsley, Elliott, Johnson, Magoffin and Floyd.

In red counties, state guidelines call for wearing masks in indoor public spaces, limiting in-person gatherings, limiting the size of gatherings, and social distancing.

The CDC says people in yellow counties who are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe illness from the virus, should talk to a health-care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.