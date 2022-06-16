Two Harlan Independent students accepted to SOAR KY’s nursing academy

Published 11:03 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Warren Taylor

Harlan Independent Schools announced that two of its students, Taylor Hall and Jolena Nguyen, were accepted into SOAR KY’s Appalachian Nursing Academy in a social media release on Monday.

Hall and Nguyen are two of the twenty-five students accepted in what the release calls a “highly competitive program”. 

The pair will spend two weeks on the University of Pikeville’s campus and during that time they will spend time in the classroom, get hands-on experiences, shadow at the University of Pikeville Medical Center, and receive one-on-one mentoring with medical professionals. 

Each young lady was awarded a $1500 scholarship. 

Black Mountain Elementary School SBDM announced

The following individuals will comprise the Black Mountain Elementary SBDM for the 2022-23 school year: Bonnie LaFevers (principal), Kristin Lester (teacher), Amy Todd (teacher), Brooke Clem (teacher), Breanna Haywood (parent), and Angelia Brewer (parent).

The SBDM will meet on the following dates in 2022: July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1. It will meet on the following dates in 2023: Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, and June 1.

Additional Honor Roll from Evarts Elementary School

4th Nine Weeks 2nd Grade A Honor Roll

• Kayden Allbecker

• Timothy Banks

• Sadie Daniels

• Addison Haynes

• Ryder Helton

• Audree Mills

• Ethan Payne

• Skyler Rife

• Cybil Rowe

• Addlynn Shackleford

