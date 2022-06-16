Two Harlan Independent students accepted to SOAR KY’s nursing academy

Harlan Independent Schools announced that two of its students, Taylor Hall and Jolena Nguyen, were accepted into SOAR KY’s Appalachian Nursing Academy in a social media release on Monday.

Hall and Nguyen are two of the twenty-five students accepted in what the release calls a “highly competitive program”.

The pair will spend two weeks on the University of Pikeville’s campus and during that time they will spend time in the classroom, get hands-on experiences, shadow at the University of Pikeville Medical Center, and receive one-on-one mentoring with medical professionals.

Each young lady was awarded a $1500 scholarship.

Black Mountain Elementary School SBDM announced

The following individuals will comprise the Black Mountain Elementary SBDM for the 2022-23 school year: Bonnie LaFevers (principal), Kristin Lester (teacher), Amy Todd (teacher), Brooke Clem (teacher), Breanna Haywood (parent), and Angelia Brewer (parent).

The SBDM will meet on the following dates in 2022: July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1. It will meet on the following dates in 2023: Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, and June 1.

Additional Honor Roll from Evarts Elementary School

4th Nine Weeks 2nd Grade A Honor Roll

• Kayden Allbecker

• Timothy Banks

• Sadie Daniels

• Addison Haynes

• Ryder Helton

• Audree Mills

• Ethan Payne

• Skyler Rife

• Cybil Rowe

• Addlynn Shackleford