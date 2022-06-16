Harlan County Courthouse News

Published 2:32 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Warren Taylor

Harlan County Courthouse, Kentucky
Civil Lawsuits
Brandon Scott Evans vs. Rikki Lashell Pace — child support.
Leslie Smith Gilliam vs. Deborah Shepherd, et al. — custody.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Barbie Farley, et al. — buyer consumer goods.
Lora Grubbs vs. Bobby Grubbs — dissolution of marriage.
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. John Wesley Holden, et al. — automobile dispute.
Joey Turner vs. Amber Joseph — custody.
Courtney Collins vs. Christopher Yount — dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank vs. Jeffrey L. Sullivan — credit card debt collection.
Amanda Logic vs. Patrick Logic — dissolution of marriage.
James Clouse vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.
CharlesDiscover Bank vs. R. Tomlin Jr. — credit card debt collection.
Austin Day vs. Emily Day  — dissolution of marriage.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. Tammy D. Hensley — credit card debt collection.
Melissa Gray vs. Jessie Gray — dissolution of marriage.
Tiffany Yeager vs. Toby Yeager dissolution of marriage.—
.Capital One Bank (USA) N.A., vs. Alicia Patterson credit card debt collection—
Jr. vs. Khiley A. Taylor child support and medical insurance.Walter J. Taylor
MTGLQ Investors vs. Darrell Lynn Carnahan, et al. foreclosure. —
Whitney L. Holbrook vs. Harmie J. Holbrook —child support and medical insurance.
Whitney L. Holbrook vs. Rebecca C. Holbrook — child support and medical insurance.
Misty Royce vs. Gregory Royce — dissolution of marriage.

 
Marriage Licenses
Justin Eric Cupp, 35, of Kenvir, to Bobbie Renah Price, 34, of Kenvir.
Mark Edward Stephens, 46, of Coldiron to Shelia Jean Philpot, 44, of Coldiron.
Derrek Scott McLain, 42, of Evarts, to Ashton Caressa Farley, 35, of Evarts.
Kevin Bradley Irvin, 24, of Harlan, to Courtney Danielle Bowling, 20, of Belfry.
Herry Lynn Goldsberry Jr., 38, of Cawood, to Amanda Lynn Bargo, 31, of Cawood.
Dante Cranford, 44, of Wallins, to Brandy Schmoldt, 42, of Wallins.
Cole Danny Howard Caudill, 25, of Baxter, to Jacqueline Ilene Peace, 24, of Baxter.
Brian Tracy Sargent, 36, of Evarts, to Miranda Lynn Palmer, 34, of Evarts.
Adam Doyle Kelly, 20, of Closplint, to Emilee Grace Jackson, 19, of Harlan.
John Waynbe Isom, 42, of Cumberland, to Amanda Lee Rutherford, 47, of Cumberland.
District Court
Janet Baker, 42, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), menacing, resisting arrest, contempt of court — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Celeste D. Fields, 46, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed.
Terry Clint Greene, 46, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed, complaining witness dropped charge.
Angelia Johnson, 37, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Robby J. Johnson, 39, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — dismissed at request of alleged victim.
Billy Lewis, 54, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — dismissed, no witness present.
Julie A. Lewis, 49, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty,fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.
Julie A. Lewis, 49, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief — dismissed.
Leslie Napier, 38, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Misty N. Russell, 32, menacing dismissed.—
Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) —  jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Cody Michael Hall, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.
Abigail K. Hickey, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10, 2023.
Jeremiah J. North, 20, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Devin Tyler Shepherd, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.
Amy Renee Allen, 36, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
Christopher Allen Bennett, 37, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second offense or more), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.
William Boyd Blevins, 52, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $173.
Kaleb Andrew Boggs, 23, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.
Shawn Dylan Burke, 27, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31, 2023.
Gary A. Callahan, 59, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

Shawn Campbell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled June 28.
Christopher Dalton English, 23, hunting without a hunter education course completion card — pleaded guilty, fined $133.
Dakota Blake Hambree, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 138.
Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.
Michelle Maggard, 59, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.
William Norris, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $183.
Jamie Lynn Richardson, 31, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.
Amanda Elaine Sprandlin, 45, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.

John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Mary L. Bargo, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.
Ashley Gilliam, 34, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — dismissed, complaining party failed to appear for hearing.
Jason Haynes, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Jason Maggard, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Cassandra Ross, 27, endangering the welfare of a minor — dismissed, officer not present for hearing.
Carl Jason Saylor, 45, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty,fined $658 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

Elliott George Smith, 41, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Amanda Wynn, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, sentenced to six days in jail.

Bryan Harris, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.

Jimmy Holbrook, 51, theft by deception (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24, 2023.
Dana Neal Howard, 38, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
Justin McQueen, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 10, 2023.
Josh Noe, 37, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Josh Noe, 37, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Robert Stewart, 48, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Joey Neal Stidham, 36, third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Andreanna Webb, 24, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

