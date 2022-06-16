Harlan County Courthouse News

Cody Michael Hall, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.
Abigail K. Hickey, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10, 2023.
Jeremiah J. North, 20, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Devin Tyler Shepherd, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.
Amy Renee Allen, 36, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
Christopher Allen Bennett, 37, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second offense or more), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.
William Boyd Blevins, 52, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $173.
Kaleb Andrew Boggs, 23, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.
Shawn Dylan Burke, 27, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31, 2023.
Gary A. Callahan, 59, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.
Shawn Campbell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled June 28.
Christopher Dalton English, 23, hunting without a hunter education course completion card — pleaded guilty, fined $133.
Dakota Blake Hambree, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 138.
Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.
Michelle Maggard, 59, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.
William Norris, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $183.
Jamie Lynn Richardson, 31, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.
Amanda Elaine Sprandlin, 45, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined 153.
John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Ashley Gilliam, 34, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — dismissed, complaining party failed to appear for hearing.
Jason Haynes, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Jason Maggard, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.
Cassandra Ross, 27, endangering the welfare of a minor — dismissed, officer not present for hearing.
Carl Jason Saylor, 45, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty,fined $658 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.
Elliott George Smith, 41, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.
Amanda Wynn, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, sentenced to six days in jail.
Bryan Harris, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.
Jimmy Holbrook, 51, theft by deception (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 24, 2023.
Dana Neal Howard, 38, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
Justin McQueen, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 10, 2023.
Josh Noe, 37, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Josh Noe, 37, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Robert Stewart, 48, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Joey Neal Stidham, 36, third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Andreanna Webb, 24, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.