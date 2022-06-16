Harlan County Courthouse News

Janet Baker, 42, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), menacing, resisting arrest, contempt of court — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.



Celeste D. Fields, 46, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed.

Terry Clint Greene, 46, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed, complaining witness dropped charge. Angelia Johnson, 37, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Robby J. Johnson, 39, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — dismissed at request of alleged victim.

Billy Lewis, 54, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — dismissed, no witness present.

Julie A. Lewis, 49, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain a required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty,fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

Julie A. Lewis, 49, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief — dismissed.



Leslie Napier, 38, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Misty N. Russell, 32, menacing dismissed.—

