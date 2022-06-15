Saylor’s Auto goes 15-0!

Editor’s note: The print version of the article mistakenly called Saylor’s Auto, Sawyer’s Auto. The Enterprise would like to apologize for the mistake.

Saylor’s Auto went undefeated during the regular season of the Harlan Little League.

The minor league team was coached by Jake Spurlock, Scott Lisenbee, Dustin Shackleford, Anthony Nolan and Tara Nolan.

Saylor’s Auto entered the tournament as the top seed and played three close games, sweeping the tournament with three victories.

“Our kids worked really hard and were a joy to coach,” said coach Anthony Nolan. “We are thankful for the parents, sponsors, and league for all their hard work. We saw improvements in all teams during the season.”

Team members include: Evan Coldiron, Kasen Ely, Maddox Helton, Madilyn Helton, Levi Hensley, Deacon Lisenbee, Weston Nolan, Zander Owens, Sawyer Shackleford, Nolan Simpson, Landen Spurlock, Coleman Vance and Trey Wynn.

