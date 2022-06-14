Evarts man indicted on drug, assault charges

An Evarts man is facing an indictment for charges including assault and possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug and kicking a Kentucky State Trooper.

Douglas Lamb, 32, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan City Police Officer C. Cochran on Sunday.

According to the 14-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on May, 18, on or about June 29, 2021, Lamb resisted arrest, kicking a Kentucky State Trooper in the knee and leg area. Lamb was also in possession of methamphetamine.

The indictment additionally states Lamb was in control of a vehicle while under the influence, and engaged in violent and threatening behavior in a public place.

Lamb was indicted on 14 counts, including third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance,, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to illuminate head lamps, no tail lamps, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. Lamb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $3,500.

In other police activity:

• Jimmy Pike, 33, of Harlan, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Teagle on Friday. According to the two-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on May, 22, Pike sold methamphetamine on or about Nov. 23, 2020. Pike was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Jordan Farmer, 32, was arrested on Saturday by Harlan City Police Officer Wilson. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates). Farmer was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Shawn McClain, 33, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brock on Friday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked driver license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and failure to wear seat belt. McClain was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Erica Burgan, 26, of Evarts, was arrested on Friday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cornett. She was charged with first- and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear seat belt, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Burgan was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Ronald Jenkins, 50, of Baxter, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Carmical. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Jenkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Johnny Gray, 50, of Baxter, was arrested by Wilson on June, 8. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and failure to or improper signal. Gray was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.