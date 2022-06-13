Nancy Farmer Garland, 81

Nancy Farmer Garland, age 81, of Dione, met her Savior face to face on Monday, June 6, 2022, after a brief illness while at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Nancy and her twin brother were born on December 25, 1940, in Eagan, TN, to Hasten and Nell Owens Farmer. She moved to Totz, KY, as a teenager, and began attending Cumberland High School. She graduated from CHS in 1958 and in 1959, married her sweetheart, Charles Edgar Garland, Jr. Within eight years, she had a houseful of active, rambunctious boys to mother. Nancy devoted her life to being a great wife and an amazing mother to Chuck, Craig, and Chris. In 1979, Nancy’s husband founded the Cumberland Mine Service, Inc. company and Nancy took on the role of secretary and office manager. She would later become the president of the company. She fully retired in 2018, at the age of 78.

Nancy was a longtime, active member of the Dione Baptist Church, where she was the church clerk for many years. Her faith was most important to Nancy and she lived out that faith each day. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and thrived on being surrounded by her family. Sometime after her husband passed in 2002, Nancy found herself a part of special circle of friends. One of her most favorite things to do was travel with this special group of friends. They thoroughly enjoyed going anywhere together, which almost always included playing a great game of six-deck canasta. This group of friends was vital in helping Nancy continue loving life after Charles passed away.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles; her parents, Hasten and Nell Farmer; her twin brother, Noel Farmer; and two half-sisters, Gail Oestereicher and Betty Lou Bolin.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Charles (Chuck) Garland, III, and wife, Deronda, Craig Garland and wife, Mary, and Chris Garland and wife, Shannon, all of Dione; six grandchildren: Jared, Erika (Tim), Aaron, Haley (Seth), Danielle, and Natalie; special niece, Cindy; a dear friend, Sandy Cromer; and two sisters-in-law, Hannah and Shirley; her Dione Baptist Church family; and a host of extended relatives, as well as many friends.

Visitation for Nancy was held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Dione Baptist Church from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00. Dr. James Sulfridge and Reverend Mitch Huff officiated. Burial was at the Monte Vista Cemetery in Cumberland, KY. Pallbearers were Jared Garland, Aaron Garland, Jimmy Dale Garland, Liam Garland, Seth Rice, and Tim Martin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dione Baptist Church, 84 Warren Road, Cumberland, KY 40823.

Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garland family.