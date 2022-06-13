4th of July fireworks set for Evarts

The city of Evarts will be hosting their annual fireworks display on July 4, with plans in the works for a celebration to be enjoyed by all ages.

Evarts City Clerk Kristi Lamb went over some of the plans on Friday.

She pointed out Evarts Tourism has yet to finalize a few of the details, however all the specifics of this year’s event will be ironed out soon.

While some details may still be in the works, the annual event will contain familiar activities most in the area look forward to each year.

“They’ll have the parade and the fireworks,” said Lamb.

The parade participants will began lining up behind Evarts High School at 7 p.m. on July 4.

“The parade will proceed through town, turn toward the Dairy Hut, and then turn right on Kelly Street,” Lamb said. “The parade will end at the elementary school.”

Lamb clarified this year’s fireworks show will be similar to past 4th of July events, but there will be one major difference from last year’s event.

“Last year we had dual fireworks shows, one on both sides of town, to celebrate Evarts’ 100th anniversary,” Lamb said. “This year, we’re only going to have the one firework show behind the Dairy Hut like we’ve always done in the past.”

Lamb mentioned there are many good locations to observe the fireworks display, including anywhere along Kentucky Route 38 near the Dairy Hut and the Evarts City Hall area.

The Dairy Hut is located at 119 South Main Street in Evarts just across the street from the Evarts Marathon/Mini Mart.

Parade participants will be eligible for prizes, including recognition for best off-road vehicle, best emergency department vehicle, best decorated car/truck and best decorated float, as well as an overall grand prize.

The fireworks display will begin just after dark following the parade.