Noah enrolls at North Laurel

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

A standout basketball player for Harlan County High School for three seasons, guard Trent Noah has left the HC campus and is now at North Laurel High School in London.

Noah, who is entering his junior year, led the Black Bears (19-11) in scoring the past two seasons (20.2 points per game in 2021 and 28.1 PPG in 2022).

He also scored 1,719 career points in three seasons for Harlan County and pulled down 697 rebounds. Noah was 45 points away from breaking the school record for points scored.

Now at North Laurel, Noah will be teamed with University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard, and senior Ryan Davidson.

Noah has received one offer from a NCAA Division-I school, Coastal Carolina.

The North Laurel Jaguars finished the 2021-22 season with a perfect 15-0 record against 13th Region Opponents, finished with an overall record of 28-6, including winning the 13th Region

Tournament before falling to Pikeville in the opening round of the Sweet 16.

With the addition of Noah, the Jaguars should be heavily favored to win the 13th Region in 2023 and could possibly take the state tournament next year.



— — — — —

The Harlan County Black Bears continue to win summer basketball games without Noah.

Maddox Huff has led the team in scoring this summer and has helped the Bears to a 9-1 record under the leadership of new coach Kyle Jones.

Huff fired in 38 points as HC downed Knott Central. He scored 29 as the Bears defeated South Laurel last week.

— — — — —

The Harlan Green Dragons rolled to easy wins late last week.

Harlan claimed an 80-50 win at Middlesboro on Thursday. The Dragons rolled to a 98-38 victory over Claiborne County (Tenn.) also on Thursday.



The 3-1 Green Dragons were scheduled to play at South Laurel on Friday against the Cardinals and the Barbourville Tigers.

— — — — —



Knox Central High School has announced the hiring of head basketball coach Kris Mills.

Mills replaces Tony Petterson to resign after seven seasons with the Panthers.

Mills, who has been an assistant coach at Knox Central for four years, played for the Panthers in the early 2000s.