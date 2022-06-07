Lynch man faces trafficking, other charges

A Lynch man is facing charges including marijuana trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of the drug when he arrived at a Kentucky State Police traffic checkpoint.

Lawrence Lucas, 39, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Pierson.

According to a news release, Pierson and KSP Trooper Gabe Price were in the Bledsoe community conducting a traffic safety checkpoint. Lucas arrived at the checkpoint operating a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The Troopers observed a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle in plain view. A search of the vehicle was performed, locating marijuana, illegal drugs and cash in excess of $14,000.

Lucas was charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no operators-moped license, no registration plates, and no registration receipt. Lucas was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation by Pierson.

In other police activity:

Britt Anglian, 41, was arrested on Friday by Harlan City Police Officer Helton.

According to the citation, Anglian was transported to the Harlan County Detention Center in a police vehicle. After Anglian exited the vehicle, Helton and Harlan City Police Officer Wilson noticed a white crystal like substance in the back seat where Anglian had been sitting. When asked what the substance was, Anglian claimed the substance was cigarette ashes. Once inside the Harlan County Detention Center, Anglian stated the substance was methamphetamine.

Anglian was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Adreana Nicole Webb, 24, of Harlan, was arrested on Friday by Helton.

According to the citation, Webb took a wallet from the BP Convenience Store in Harlan. The wallet contained $1,080.

Webb was charged with theft of property under $10,000. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Andre Forrester, 40, of Baxter, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Rossi. He was charged with flagrant non support and persistent felony offender. Forrester was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Randall Sturgill, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested on May, 30, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Burton. He was charged with flagrant non support. Sturgill was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Whitney Barrett, 28, was arrested on May, 30, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Price. Barrett was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and violation of conditions of release. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.