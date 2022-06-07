Harlan County Public Record

Jeffery S. Coker Jr, 33, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, giving officer false identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Jeffery Scott. Coker Jr., 33, first-degree promoting contraband — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Melvin Bradley Day, 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense) — waived to grand jury.

Sheila L. Cole, 59, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, careless driving, improper start from the parked position, menacing, driving too fast for traffic conditions, disregarding stop sign, resisting arrest, failure to give or improper signal — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).



Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), carrying a concealed deadly weapon — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

Christopher Wilson, 38, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

Howard P. Huskey, 33, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Sarah Blevins, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1. Kaitlynn Eden Pace, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Billy Halcomb, 42, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. Rachel Faith Marlow, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

Rachel Faith Marlow, three counts of theft by deception (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

Eugene Asher, 59, theft by deception (cold check, under $300) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Andreanna Webb, 24, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

Andreanna Webb, 24, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Jacob Clay Hall, 25, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. James C. O’Rourke, 18, abuse of teacher — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 13. Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29. Krysal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27. Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9. Thomas James Compton, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

Gabriel Akles Wynn, 38, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debt card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.