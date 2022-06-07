Harlan County Public Record

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

District Court
Derek Lewis, 21, theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.
Donnie W. Pace, 34, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Faren Marie Sturgill, 35, careless driving — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.
Brandon Lee Hathcock, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Earl Ray Galloway, 56, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Willard Smith, 36, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Vernon Richard Pace, 51, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no operators/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Amanda Stewart, 23, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — dismissed, complaining witness not present.
William Franklin Sullivan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed, trooper not present and alleged victim does not wish to pursue.
Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.
Dennis Casey Grubbs, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), menacing, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Johnathan Melvin D. Caldwell, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, improper display of registration plate — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.
Shelley M. Engle, 35, of Pineville, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Curtis R. Pace, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school.
Curtis R. Pace, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — dismissed (officer failed to appear for hearing).
Derrick Parker, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at the request of a complaining witness.
James Parrott, 42, careless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Isaac Mitchell, 27, of Cranks, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.
Michael Bennett, 51, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.
Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
Michael Howard Essary, 66, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — dismissed (negative lab results).
Eric D. Griffey, 50, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Lucas Davis, 28, of Baxter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — dismissed (officer failed to appear for hearing).
Trenton Burkhart, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled June 14.

Jimmy Bailey, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct —jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
Arlie J. Lay, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.Keith Baldwin, menacing — dismissed (complaining party not present for hearing).
Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.
Kimberly Ann Brewer, 42, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — dismissed (officer not present for hearing).John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Jeffery S. Coker Jr, 33, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, giving officer false identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Jeffery Scott. Coker Jr., 33, first-degree promoting contraband — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
Melvin Bradley Day, 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense) — waived to grand jury.
Sheila L. Cole, 59, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.
Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, careless driving, improper start from the parked position, menacing, driving too fast for traffic conditions, disregarding stop sign, resisting arrest, failure to give or improper signal — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), carrying a concealed deadly weapon — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
Christopher Wilson, 38, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Scotty Dewayne Freeman, 32, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
Howard P. Huskey, 33, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
Sarah Blevins, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
Kaitlynn Eden Pace, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Billy Halcomb, 42, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Rachel Faith Marlow, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.
Rachel Faith Marlow, three counts of theft by deception (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.
Eugene Asher, 59, theft by deception (cold check, under $300) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Andreanna Webb, 24, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.
Andreanna Webb, 24, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).
Jacob Clay Hall, 25, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
James C. O’Rourke, 18, abuse of teacher — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 13.
Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.
Krysal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

Donnavon G. Mabelitini, improper turning, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

Thomas James Compton, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.
Gabriel Akles Wynn, 38, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debt card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
Marriage Licenses
Jeffery Scott Coker Jr., 33, of Evarts, to China Nicole Caudill, 31, of Evarts.
Christopher Allen Bennett, 36, of Cawood to Carla Marissa Jones, 36, of Harlan.
Ryan Matthew Clark, 26, of Wallins, to Sabrina Elizabeth Stewart, 24, of Wallins.
Aaron Ross Buell, 34, of Wallins, to Dora Denetta Skidmore, 43, of Wallins.
Derek Stephen Mills, 34, of Harlan, to Holly Renae Bryant, 27, of Harlan.
Larry Brent Boggs, 69, of Big Laurel, to Charlotte Kay Hall, 60, of Cumberland.
Roger David Jones, 42, of Harlan, to Katherine Renee Brewer, 43, of Harlan.

More News

Daniel Boone National Forest seeks recreation facility concessionaire

Harlan City Council passes resolution supporting NHDA application

County discusses waste and nuisance ordinances

Smart Start Learning Academy coming to Harlan

Print Article