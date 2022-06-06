Evelyn Fee, 74

Evelyn Fee, age 74, of Cawood, Ky was born in Parkton, NC and went to be with her Lord on June 2, 2022 in Harlan, Ky. Evelyn was a born again Christian and former member of Riverside Baptist Church in Smith, Ky, She had a kind and loving heart and she loved her family dearly. She enjoyed painting and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy Haulsey, two sisters, Myrtle Garvin and Nancy Haulsey, and one brother, Sherman Haulsey.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Kenton Fee of the home, one son, Marvin Stanley Fee of Cawood, KY, and two daughters, Karen Gilbert of Knoxville, TN and Sue Webb of Statesville, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Sabrina, Donnie, Shonteen, David, and Marcus, four great-grandchildren, one brother, Gene Haulsey of Hope Mills, NC, two sisters, Deborah Haulsey of Pembroke, NC and Trish Egan of Hope Mills, NC, and many other family and friends. Evelyn was a former dedicated employee of Wal-Mart in Harlan, Ky who loved her job and her Wal-Mart family dearly.

Evelyn will be cremated with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

