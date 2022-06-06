Daniel Boone National Forest seeks recreation facility concessionaire

Have you ever wanted to manage a campground? Well here is your chance.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is seeking proposals to operate and maintain campgrounds and day-use areas on the Cumberland Ranger District under a special use permit.

The Cumberland Ranger District includes popular facilities like the Twin Knobs and Zilpo Campgrounds on Cave Run Lake, White Sulphur Horse Camp, and Koomer Ridge Campground in the Red River Gorge.

The selectee will be responsible for all operations and maintenance of facilities in the permit. Fees collected from recreation users accrue to the concessionaire, with a percentage returned to the government as a permit fee. The forest anticipates choosing a successful applicant in the fall of 2022, with the intention of operations beginning in time to provide services for the 2023 recreation season. In total, the selected concessionaire will manage six campgrounds, two picnic areas, and one horse camp.

Application instructions and specific recreation site details, is available online for review at the official website for doing business with the federal government known as System for Award Management at https://go.usa.gov/xJjx5.

Completed applications, including payment for the processing fees and required supporting documents, must be submitted and received by the Forest no later than 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 31, 2022.

Additional questions should be directed to Shiloh Benton, Daniel Boone National Forest Lands and Minerals Program Manager, at shiloh.m.benton@usda.gov. Interested parties include their contact information in their email including name, company name, address, email, and telephone number. They should also indicate if they would like someone to call them back otherwise only a written response will be provided to them.

Site visits to the campground complexes are scheduled for June 9, 2022. Specific times, dates, and tour locations will be provided to those that RSVP.