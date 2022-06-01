Black Bears keep boys’ hoops job in family

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears boys’ basketball team has a new head coach with a familiar last name.

On Tuesday, HCHS named its third boys coach in school history as Kyle Jones was tabbed the new coach for the Black Bears. He is the third Black Bears head man with the last name Jones.

When Harlan County High School opened in the summer of 2008, the boys basketball coach was Mike Jones. When Jones retired following the 2014 season, his oldest son, Michael was named the new coach. Kyle is the younger brother of Michael.

Kyle Jones played at Harlan High School under his father where he scored 1,096 career points as a Green Dragon.Harlan County Schools released a written statement about the hire:

“On behalf of Superintendent Brent Roark and Harlan County High School Principal Kathy Napier, we are pleased to announce Mr. Kyle Jones as the third head boys’ basketball coach in HCHS’s history. Kyle is a proud HCPS Employee and has served our district in multiple roles successfully. Mr. Jones came highly recommended from his peers and compelled the entire administration with his message of unity and working together to reach our championship goals. The administration of the Harlan County Schools has the utmost respect for Mr. Jones, we look forward to him having a long tenure as the head coach of the Harlan County High School boys basketball program, and we want to formally welcome him, his wife Crystal and his children Kylie and Kaden to the Black Bear Family.”

The Black Bears ended the 2021-22 season with a 19-11 record but missed the 13th Region Tournament.

HCHS will return four starters next season with several reserves and incoming freshmen to help build a regional contender.