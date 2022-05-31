Southern Brothers host classic car and motorcycle show

Those looking for a chance to show off their custom cars and motorcycles had the chance over the weekend, with the Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club Car and Bike show on Saturday.

Club president Robert “Lone Wolf” Edens explained the show is a gathering of friends and enthusiasts with much of the proceeds going to help support the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club.

“We sponsor a soccer team for the Boys and Girls Club,” Edens said. “We were doing it for (another organization), but a lot other folks donate to them. My son coaches the Boys and Girls Club soccer team, so we decided to sponsor the Boys and Girls Club.”

Edens pointed out some of the things the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club does for the children of the community.

“There are a lot of children around here that don’t have anything to eat during the day,” Edens said. “When they go to the Boys and Girls Club, they get meals, activities, and I figure you can’t get much better than to do that.”

Edens also talked about the day’s event, which took place in the Hardees’ and Family Dollar parking lots.

“We’ve kind of incorporated a car show into a bike show and a bike show into a car show,” Edens said. “This is our sixth season; we were having them near the Huddle House. Now, we’re having them here at the Hardee’s and Family Dollar parking lot.”

Edens mentioned the Hardee’s and Family Dollar were happy with the event taking place at their location. This is the first show the Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club has organized this year, however there will be similar events coming up.

“We’re going to have two per year,” Edens said.

The event featured first, second and third place prizes for the best car and bike with a $10 entry fee, as well as t-shirts available for purchase. The Club also is planning a Christmas Toy Drive.

Club member Jaysin Stallard, owner of Slingin’ Ink in Evarts, shared some information on the upcoming toy drive.

“I spoke to Lone Wolf (Edens) last year and asked if they wanted to do it,” Stallard said. “Of course, the (Southern Brothers) Club jumped right on it, because they love helping children.”

Stallard said those who wish to donate toys can simply bring the gifts to Slingin’ Ink in Evarts, and they will take it from there.

“We collect them, and then at Christmas we’ll take the toys to places other organizations do not go and give the toys to those kids,” Stallard said. “That’s where we go.”

Edens noted the car and bike shows are fun for one and all.