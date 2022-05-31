Several local athletes aim to star at state track meet

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The two area high schools will be sending a combined 41 total students to the State Track and Field Championships beginning Thursday at the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.

Harlan County will send a school-record 30 athletes to the event while 11 will represent Harlan Independent School.

The Lady Bears include: Taylor Clem (pole vault), Madison Daniels (pole vault), Lindsey Browning (discus),

Paige Phillips (100 Hurdles, 4×100 relay), Ella Karst (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Emilee Eldridge (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Taytum Griffin (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Brianna Howard (4×200 relay), Peyton Lunsford (1,600-run, 800-run, 3,200-run) and

Taylor Lunsford (shot put).

A total of 20 Black Bears will represent HCHS. Those include: Connor Blevins (shot put), Jayce Brown (pole vault), Luke Carr (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Andrew Yeary (4×800 relay, 800 meter run), Austin Crain (4×800 relay, 4×400 relay), Matt Yeary (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, 4×400 relay), Daniel Joseph (4×800 relay, 1,600 run, 3,200 run), Demarco Hopkins (100 dash, 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Caleb Schwenke (4×800 relay), Luke Kelly (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Dallas Sergent (110 Hurdles), Hunter Collett (4×400 relay), Thomas Jordan (4×100 relay, 4×200 relay), Cooper McHargue (4×400 relay), Gavon Spurlock (long jump, high jump), Landon McCreary (pole vault), Tanner Griffin (unified shot), William Jones (unified shot), Kaleb Michael (unified shot) and Seth Robinson (unified shot).

Harlan County is coached Ryan Vitatoe.

The Green Dragons headed to state competition include: Cade Middleton (shot put, discus), Kaleb McLendon (long jump, 200 run), Jaedyn Gist (100 run, 200 run, 4×200, 4×100), Johann Gist (100 run, 200 run, 4×200, 4×100) and Darius Akal (200 run).

The HHS Lady Dragons include: Marissa Marlowe (shot put, discus),

Willow Schwenke (long jump, 4×400), Emma Owens (100 run), Abbie Jones (4×400), Mia Claire Pace (4×400) and Peighton Jones (4×400).

Harlan is coached by Trent McKenzie.