Harlan County takes SEKC title

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears and Lady Bears won the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Track & Field Championship last week at Bell County High School.

The Black Bears gained 212 points. Williamsburg placed second with 135 points, followed by Bell County (84), Leslie County (79), Harlan (76), Middlesboro (62) and Pineville (19).

The HCHS Lady Bears finished with 187 points, followed by Leslie County with 171. Williamsburg placed third (150), followed by Middlesboro (69) and Harlan (45). The Lady Lions gained 38 points with Bell County claiming 14 points.

The Bobcats took first place in the 4×800-Meter Reply.

Hayden Green, Nathan Miracle, Nicholas Stewart and Caden Miracle finished with a time of 8:52.12.

Harlan County was second with a time of 8:56.67. The team included Austin Crain, Daniel Joseph, Caleb Schwenke and Andrew Yeary.

Leslie County won the girls run with a time of 10:45.76.

The Lady Bears were second. Kylie Jones, Peyton Lunsford, Riley Key and Leah Taulbee finished with a time of 11:16.66.

Williamsburg’s Lylah Mattingly won the girls 100-Meter Hurdles. Harlan County’s Paige Phillips was second.

Yeary was the boys winner with Middlesboro’s BLaine Woody placing second.

Harlan County’s Ella Karst claimed the girls 100-Meter Dash. Thalia Partin of Middlesboro was second.

Demarco Hopkins of Harlan County won the boys 100-Meter Dash. Harlan’s Jaedyn Gist was second.

Harlan County took the girls 4×200-Meter Reply as Emilee Eldridge, Brianna Hoiward, Karst and Taytum Griffin finished with a time of 1:55.05. Pineville (Abigail Jackson, Kadyn Wells, Kadence McQueen and Ava Arnett) was second with a time of 1:56.20.

Harlan won the boys event as Kaleb McLendon, Darius Akal, Gist and Johann Gist finished with a time of 1:35.01. The Black Bears (Luke Carr, Hopkins, Thomas Jordan and Luke Kelly) placed second with a time of 1:35.02.

In the 1,600-Meter Run, Harlan County’s Peyton Lunsford placed first in girls with a time of 5:39.05. Leslie County’s Caroline Buckle was second.

Caden Miracle of Bell County took the boys’ run with a time of 4:39.01. Yeary, of Harlan County was second (4:55.24).

Harlan County (Griffin, Karst, Phillips and Eldridge) took first in the girls’ 4×100-Meter Reply with a time of 53.25. Williamsburg claimed second place.

In the boys run, Harlan County (Carr, Hopkins, Jordan and Kelly) was first with a time of 45.71. Williamsburg placed second.

Eden Melton of Leslie County won the girls 400-Meter Dash with Madison Peace of Williamsburg finishing second.

Cayden Grigsby of Middlesboro won the boys 400-Meter Dash with a time of 54.19. Bell County’s Cameron Burnett was second with his time of 54.35.

In the 300-Meter Hurdles, Lylah Mattingly of Williamsburg was first (50.81) with Middlesboro’s Ryleigh Ausmus placing second at 51.64.

Yeary of Harlan County won the boys event with a time of 40.95 and Harlan County’s Dallas Sergent was second at 44.55.

Lunsford of Harlan County won the girls 900-Meter Run with her time of 2:31.99.

Bell County’s Caden Miracle took the boys event with a time of 2:04.12. Year was second for HC with his time of 2:06.44.

Williamsburg’s Peace won the girls 200-Meter Dash at 27.42. Karst of Harlan County was second (27.81).

Two Black Bears took the boys 200-Meter Dash as Hopkins was first at 23.43, followed by Kelly with a time of 23.75.

Lunsford also took the girls 3,200-Meter Run with a time of 12:59.45. Buckle of Leslie County finished second.

Caden Miracle won the boys event with his time of 10:08.11. Harlan County’s Daniel Joseph was second (11:03.92).

Leslie County won the girls 4×400-Meter Relay with Williamsburg taking second.

Harlan County (Hunter Collett, Crain, Cooper McHargue and Yeary) won the boys event (3:44.87). The Eagles of Leslie County placed second.

The Lady Eagles’ Baylee Davidson won the girls Shot Put with Harlan County’s Taylor Lunsford finishing second.

Williamsburg’s Bronson Bates claimed the boys Shot Put. Cade Middleton of Harlan was second.

Davidson also claimed the Discus Throw. Harlan County’s Lindsey Browning finished second.

Joseph West of Williamsburg won the boys event with Harlan’s Middleton placing second.

Middlesboro’s Kennadi Larew took the girls Long Jump and Williamsburg’s Alana Mah was second.

McLendon of Harlan won the boys event and Harlan County’s Gavon Spurlock placed second.

Mah won the girls Triple Jump. Middlesboro’s Larew was second.

Spurlock of Harlan County took the boys event with Williamsburg’s Ben Hale placing second.

Mah won the girls High Jump. Pineville’s McQueen finished second.

Nate GOodin of Williamsburg won the boys’ High Jump. Spurlock of the Bears was second.

In the Pole Vault event, Harlan County’s Madison Daniels was first. Her teammate Taylor Clem finished second.

Two Leslie County Eagles took the boys event as Taylor Callahan was first, followed by Wyatt Ostrander.