Courthouse News
Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022
District Court
- William Brandon Farley, 25, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), driving too fast for traffic conditions, careless driving, reckless driving — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed.
- Todd Clayton Maggard, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Roger Gibson, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.
- Carolyn Lee Johnson, 38, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.
- Casey B. Helton, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense),failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.
- Tina Yaden, 50, violation of local burning ban — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Adam Benson, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), no operators/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Alyssa R. Ortiz, 32, operating a vehicle with one headlight, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Allison N. Robbins, 36, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).
- Tyler Pollitte, 37, four counts of theft by deception (under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Tice Henry Grubbs, 46, of Cawood, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.
- Vernon Richard Pace, 51, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no operators/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Stacey Jo Hiestand, 31, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.
- Robert Joseph Burgan, 22, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- James Baird, 47, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license,license to be in possession — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.
- Tony Abner, 30, Martinsville, Indiana, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Teresa Middleton, 40, of Evarts, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).
- Virgial S. Anger, 47, of Loyall, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Family Dollar property.
- Bobby Foley, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.
- Kiara Danyel O’Meara, 20, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), improper start from the parked position — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.
- Ashley Kinder, 37, of Baxter, falsely reporting an incident — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).
- Summer Desna Fuson, 32, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
- Donnie W. Pace, 34, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Brandon Lee Hathcock, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Jacob Clay Hall, 25, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
- Misty Adkins, 43, no operators/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Angelia L. Howard, 51, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Gillis R. Gilbert, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.
- James Bailey, 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
- Michael Brandon White, 38, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Jason Callahan, 29, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off the property of The Commissary/Big O’s.
- Shelley M. Engle, 35, of Pineville, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Jared Carruba, 19, all-terrain vehicle violations, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Brenda Smith Charles, 60, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.
- Cassie S. Estes, 33, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — dismissed at request of alleged victim.
- Brad Jerome Florek, 46, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.
- Kelvin D. Greer, 61, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Sarah Blevins, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
- Eric D. Griffey, 50, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
- Eldon Huff, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.
- Kaitlynn Eden Pace, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. Robert Fred Perkins, 47, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
- Chasity Gail Collett, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license– pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).
- Phillip Cox, 54, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.
- Terry Polly, 46, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.
- Joshua Ray King, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.
- O’Shay Simmons, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Justin Long, 24, alcohol intoxication in a public plate, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering — pleaded guilty, fined $443 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).
- Cody Aaron Thacker, 24, of Harlan, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Rebecca L. Hammonds, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Norma Lee Long, 28, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Michelle Maggard, 59, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.
- April Nicole Howard, 38, first-degree criminal trespassing — dismissed at request of complaining witness.
- John Robert Morgan, 49, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
- Betha Brandy Patterson, 41, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months and ordered to stay off Family Dollar property; other charges, dismissed.
- Amanda Johnson, 33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — waived to grand jury.
- Amanda Johnson, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of asubstance (first offense), license to be in possession, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 daus and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.
- Adam Smith, 35, falsely reporting an incident — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
- Timothy Uriah Moore, 24, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $173.