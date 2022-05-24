Courthouse News

District Court

William Brandon Farley, 25, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), driving too fast for traffic conditions, careless driving, reckless driving — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed.

Todd Clayton Maggard, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Roger Gibson, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.

Carolyn Lee Johnson, 38, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Casey B. Helton, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense),failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

Tina Yaden, 50, violation of local burning ban — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Adam Benson, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), no operators/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Alyssa R. Ortiz, 32, operating a vehicle with one headlight, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Allison N. Robbins, 36, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Tyler Pollitte, 37, four counts of theft by deception (under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Tice Henry Grubbs, 46, of Cawood, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

Vernon Richard Pace, 51, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no operators/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Stacey Jo Hiestand, 31, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

Robert Joseph Burgan, 22, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed on proof.

James Baird, 47, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license,license to be in possession — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Tony Abner, 30, Martinsville, Indiana, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Teresa Middleton, 40, of Evarts, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Virgial S. Anger, 47, of Loyall, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Family Dollar property.

Bobby Foley, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

Kiara Danyel O’Meara, 20, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), improper start from the parked position — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

Ashley Kinder, 37, of Baxter, falsely reporting an incident — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Summer Desna Fuson, 32, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Donnie W. Pace, 34, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Brandon Lee Hathcock, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Jacob Clay Hall, 25, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Misty Adkins, 43, no operators/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Angelia L. Howard, 51, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Gillis R. Gilbert, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

James Bailey, 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Michael Brandon White, 38, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Jason Callahan, 29, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off the property of The Commissary/Big O’s.

Shelley M. Engle, 35, of Pineville, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Jared Carruba, 19, all-terrain vehicle violations, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Brenda Smith Charles, 60, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.

Cassie S. Estes, 33, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — dismissed at request of alleged victim.

Brad Jerome Florek, 46, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Kelvin D. Greer, 61, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Sarah Blevins, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Eric D. Griffey, 50, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Eldon Huff, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Kaitlynn Eden Pace, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. Robert Fred Perkins, 47, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Chasity Gail Collett, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license– pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Phillip Cox, 54, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

Terry Polly, 46, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Joshua Ray King, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

O’Shay Simmons, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Justin Long, 24, alcohol intoxication in a public plate, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering — pleaded guilty, fined $443 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Cody Aaron Thacker, 24, of Harlan, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Rebecca L. Hammonds, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Norma Lee Long, 28, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Michelle Maggard, 59, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for jury trial Nov. 15.

April Nicole Howard, 38, first-degree criminal trespassing — dismissed at request of complaining witness.

John Robert Morgan, 49, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

Betha Brandy Patterson, 41, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months and ordered to stay off Family Dollar property; other charges, dismissed.

Amanda Johnson, 33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — waived to grand jury.

Amanda Johnson, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of asubstance (first offense), license to be in possession, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 daus and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Adam Smith, 35, falsely reporting an incident — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.