Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born in Lynch, KY to the late Onsby and Ottra Vermillion. She graduated from Lynch High School and attended Union College at Barbourville, KY where she received her AB Degree. Ellen then taught for several years at Lynch Independent Schools before returning to college at the University of Kentucky where she earned a master’s degree in Library Science. She then accepted a position at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, KY as the High School Librarian where she worked until she retired. Ellen and her husband then moved to her father’s homeplace in Hiltons, VA where she accepted a position as branch manager of the Scott County Public Library where she worked for several years. She loved books and one of her goals in life was to enrich the lives of others by encouraging them to read. Ellen loved animals and rescued many of them during her lifetime. She was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Ellen also Served her church family as the church Librarian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, brother, Ronald Ray Vermillion; sister, Edith Lee Vermillion. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Lew W. Kelly; son, Roy Michael Kelly and wife Laura; grandchildren, Nena Kelly and Jennifer Mays; brother, Jerry Dewayne and wife Ada; along with a host of friends and extended family. The family received friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A Funeral service followed with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Music was provided by Oscar Harris. A graveside service was conducted at 11am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Vermillion Family Cemetery in Hilton’s VA. Honorary pallbearers were Tim Nelson, Gloria Sims, Kay Wade, James Wood, Charlotte Price, and Gay Rumppe. Those who wish to attend was asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hilton’s UMC at P.O Box 10 Hiltons, VA 24258; Shades of Grace UMC 313 East Sullivan St. Kingsport, TN 37660; or the Scott County Animal Shelter at 186 Single Tree Rd. Gate City, VA 24251. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home served the Kelly family. Ellen Marie Vermillion Kellly 1935-2022