Woman indicted for abuse of child

A woman is facing an indictment for allegedly abusing a juvenile under the age of 12.

April York, 25, of Sunshine, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan City Police Officer Mitch Alford on May, 12.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on Feb., 2, on or about April, 1, 2020, through on or about April, 10, 2020, York intentionally abused a juvenile under 12 years of age, causing the child to be hospitalized for treatment of injuries.

York was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse/victim under 12 years of age. York was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Robert Pace, 31, of Gulston, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle on April, 12.

According to the complaint, Kentucky State Police Trooper Aaron Caldwell states from Feb. 15 through March, 2, Pace burglarized a home taking more than $10,000 in property and causing damages to the home in excess of $1,000. When questioned by police, Pace gave the Trooper a false name in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.

• Pace was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and giving an officer false identifying information. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full cash bond;

• Michelle Boring, 43, of Harlan, was arrested on Monday on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Cope. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and persistent felony offender. Boring was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Ellevina Cottrell, 39, of Evarts, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Pierson. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Cottrell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Paul Rouse, 30, of Harlan, was arrested by Alford on Friday. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and a probation violation. Rouse was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Leanne Barrett, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Powell on May, 10. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Barrett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Stephen Barrett, 32, of Harlan, was arrested by Powell on May, 10. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and fourth degree assault. Barrett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.