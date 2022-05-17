Harlan CountyPrimary Election results are in

The votes have been counted in Harlan County for the Primary Election, sending successful candidates on to the November General Election. These results are unofficial at this time.

The election’s most unexpected result saw incumbent Leslie “Smitty” Smith being unseated in the Republican primary for Harlan County Sheriff to challenger Chris Brewer. Smith garnered 2,163 votes to Brewer’s 2,934.

The race for the Republican nomination for Harlan County Judge-Executive went to incumbent Dan Mosley, who received 3,112 votes. Challenger M. “Macky” Wynn garnered 1,547 votes with Darren Pete Farmer pulling 417 votes.

“I’m overjoyed, overwhelmed and humbled by the support Harlan County has again shown me and my family,” Mosley said. “I want to thank everybody for the opportunity to keep this work we’re doing going. We’ve got a lot of good things going on.”

Mosley mentioned there have been many challenges during his time as Harlan County Judge-Executive, including natural disasters, the Black Jewel Mine situation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosley hopes his third term will see things such as increased coal severance funding and other positive events.

Securing the Republican nomination for Harlan County Clerk was Ashley Sullivan with 3,035 votes, beating John Clem Jr.’s 1,860. The Democratic nomination for Harlan County Clerk went to incumbent Donna Hoskins with 828 votes. Challenger Pamela Bailey received 461 votes.

The Republican nod for Harlan Count PVA went to incumbent Felicia Wooten-Tamme who pulled 3,016 votes to challenger Robert Simpson’s 1,972.

B.J. Burkhart received the Republican nomination for Harlan County Jailer with 3,210 votes, beating out challengers Rick Jones who received 1,013, John Thomas Dodd with 489 votes and Lawrence “Stretch” Creech with 257 votes.

The Republican choice for District 1 Magistrate is Clark “Sparky” Middleton with 448 votes, edging out challengers Timothy Howard with 143 votes, Reggie Raleigh with 259 votes, and Paul Caldwell who garnered 351 votes.

Bill Moore secured the Republican nomination for his current seat as District 2 Magistrate with 638 votes, beating challenger Michael Napier’s 402 votes.

The Republican nomination for District 3 Magistrate goes to Paul Louis Browning with 469 votes, beating challenger Tracy Bailey’s 323 votes.

The Republican nomination for District 4 Magistrate went to incumbent Jim Roddy who received 601 votes. Challengers Darrell Middleton received 144 votes, Chris Allen received 84 votes, and Hiram G. Fields pulled 108 votes.

The Republican nomination for District 5 Magistrate was secured by incumbent James Howard with 498 votes. Dell Long received 208 votes, Erica Hall garnered 16 votes, Delbert Stephens received 76 votes, Jordan “Mountain Santa” Howard received 235 votes and Kenneth Hensley received 92 votes.

The Democrat nomination for District 5 Magistrate went to Travis Hensley, who beat out George Grant’s 84 votes.

The Republican Nomination for District 1 Constable is Tony Noe with 462 votes. Challengers Bobby “Hotrod” Grubbs pulled 377 votes and Kevin Davis received 252 votes.

The Republican nomination for District 2 Constable is Scotty Moore with 755 votes, beating out Gary Plank’s 238 votes.

The Republican choice for District 4 Constable is Steven Ray with 433 votes. Chris Hickey received 149 votes while Larry “Bun” Grubbs garnered 292 votes.

The Republican nomination for District 5 Constable goes to Robert Harrison Haywood who received 572 votes, defeating challenger Brian Hale’s 511 votes.

The Republican nomination for Harlan County Coroner went to John Derrick Noe who pulled 1,920 votes, outdistancing Joshua Shackleford with 957 votes, Tommy E. Hall with 289 votes and Jeffrey L Sawyers with 1,604 votes.

The winners of the Primary Election move on to represent their party in the General Election in November.