Off-road enthusiasts will be converging on the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area over the Memorial Day weekend, as the Southern Shine Crawl returns to Harlan County’s premier off-road facility.

This year’s installment of the Southern Shine Crawl is set for May 27-29.

The Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area has been hosting the Southern Shine Crawl for several years. Off-roading participants, their families and spectators alike travel from all over to take part in the event.

Harlan County Outdoor Recreation Board member Ken Crider supplied some information concerning the Southern Shine Crawl.

“It’s mainly for off-roaders to come up and ride the park,” Crider said. “They come here to get together. We usually have a good turnout.”

Crider mentioned the yearly event began 16 years ago, with the first installment taking place in 2006.

At one time the event featured a number of off-road competitions, but these days it has evolved into a purely recreational event. The organizers are currently considering entertainment such as live music for the participants to enjoy after the sun goes down.

Crider said people usually start coming in on the Wednesday and Thursday before Memorial Day weekend. He mentioned that to ride the park, participants must purchase a permit. Permits can be purchased at either the Evarts or Putney trailheads.

The Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area’s website notes the park’s history, stating the facility opened to the public 17 years ago, in 2005. The park features more than 150 miles of marked and rated trials that reach elevations of up to 3,300 feet across 7,000 acres of mountain terrain, ideal for off-road activities and other entertainment. The park features trails appropriate for the experience off-roader as well as the beginner, providing an opportunity for all skill levels.

Off-roading has grown in popularity over the years, which has coincided with the history of the Black Mountain facility.

According to www.extremesportsx.com, a website dedicated to extreme sports, extreme off-roading is expected to be worth in excess of $28 billion as an industry by 2024.

For more information go to the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackMountainOffroad or call the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area at 1-606-837-3205.