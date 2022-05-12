Lady Dragons on 6-game losing streak

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Two weeks ago, Harlan claimed an impressive win over Lynn Camp at home, but since then, the Lady Dragons have had a hard time reaching the win column.

During a six-game losing streak, Harlan has lost four district games, Two to Middlesboro and one each to Harlan County and Bell County.

Harlan County collected 16 hits in an 11-5 win over the Lady Dragons on May 2.

Jenna Wilson powered HC with a double and two singles. Madison Blair and Rylie Maggard followed with three singles apiece. Brittleigh Estep added a triple and single. Halle Raleigh doubled and singled while Jade Burton added a pair of singles. Hailey Austin had one single.

Blair claimed the win for the Lady Bears.

Carley Thomas pitched a complete game for Harlan, giving up 11 runs on 16 hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Ava Nunez led Harlan with three singles. Ella Lisenbee had two triples while Ella Farley added a single.

— — — — —

On Tuesday, Middlesboro exploded for 21 runs on 15 hits as the Lady Jackets cruised to a 21-3 victory.

The Lady Jackets were led offensively by eighth-grader Kenna Lawson with a triple and two singles. Ella Harris, a sophomore, followed with three singles. Kailey Owens tripled and singles, while Alexis Middleton added a double and single.

MIddlesboro sophomore Kaylee Lawson fanned two and allowed four hits in the four-inning contest.

Ava Nunez led the Lady Dragons with two singles. Addison Jackson had a double. Ella Lisenbee added a single.

Carley Thomas gave up 15 runs on nine hits in three innings. She had two strikeouts and three walks. Lisenbee gave up three unearned runs on two hits in one inning.

Middlesboro stands at 12-12 on the season.

The Lady Jackets hosted Harlan County on Monday and visited Clay County on Tuesday.

Middlesboro closes the regular season at home Thursday against Whitley County.

— — — — —

Harlan fell to visiting Knott Central on Wednesday 6-3.

Ava Nunez paced Harlan with a double and two RBIs. Addison Jackson and Ella Lisenbee each had singles.

Carly Thomas gave up six runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Knott Central improved to 19-9 on the season.

Harlan (4-19) traveled to Bell County on Monday and Barbourville on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons are slated to visit Letcher Central on Thursday to close the regular season.