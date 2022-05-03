Man charged with burglary

A Cumberland man is facing charges including burglary after allegedly being inside a residence unlawfully.

Zigurds Grigalis, 23, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cornett on April, 26.

According to the citation, the Kentucky State Police post inHarlan, received a call from a female in the Lynch area that Grigalis was inside her residence and was not supposed to be there.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland City Police Department initially responded to the scene.

Cumberland City Police officers observed Grigalis flee on foot when they arrived. The officers pursued Grigalis into the wooded area behind the residence but were unable to locate him.

Officers were advised that the woman had told Grigalis to leave the residence. Grigalis became irate, shoving both her and her daughter. Grigalis then began yelling, punched holes in the walls of the residence and damaged other property. Grigalis then fled the apartment, but soon returned and kicked in the front door.

The citation states after Grigalis fled and police could not locate him, police left the area. A short time later, the KSP were advised Grigalis was again in the area and causing a disturbance. KSP then responded to the scene, located Grigalis, and took him into custody without further incident.

Grigalis was charged with first-degree burgary, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree criminal mischief and is currently being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $35,000cash bond.

In other police activity:

Melissa Burton, 37, of Cawood, was arrested on Sunday by the Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Burton is currently being held in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Amy Skidmore, 42, of Baxter, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Loyall City Police. She was indicted for second-degree assault, first- second- and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. Skidmore is currently being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond;

David Ball, 37, was arrested on Saturday by the Cumberland City Police. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and public intoxication by controlled substance. Ball is currently being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $2,500;

Clarence Curtis, 36, of Ages, was arrested on Friday by the Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currenlty being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.