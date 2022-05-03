Lady Bobcats defeats Harlan 11-3

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County scored seven runs in the sixth inning and junior pitcher Mayata Ausmus pitched a three-hitter as the visiting Lady Cats routed Harlan 11-3 on Friday.

“I thought Mataya did a great job, said Bell County coach David Teague. “She threw the ball well and our defense did a good job behind her.”

Senior third baseman Nevaeh Kerns powered the Lady Cats with a double and single. Kenzie Napier, Jordan Muncy and Haylee Mills added two singles each. Ausmus had a double. Kayleigh Taylor, Adrianna Strouth and Kamdyn Hoskins added one single each.

Harlan was led by Addison Jackson with her sixth home run of the season as well as a single. Mallory McNiel added a single.

Harlan took a 1-0 lead after one inning of play. Bell High scored two runs in the third inning before blowing the game open in the sixth inning. Both teams pushed across two runs each in the seventh.

Bell County (7-12 overall, 1-4 district) traveled to Knox Central on Tuesday. The Lady Cats will host Hancock County (Tenn.) on Thursday and Jackson County on Friday.

Harlan (4-16, 0-3) was scheduled to host Harlan County on Monday and Middlesboro on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will entertain Jenkins on Friday.