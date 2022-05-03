Kentucky State Police investigates missing Harlan County man

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, is requesting assistance locating a missing Harlan man.

According to a press release, the family of Will Douglas Smith, 36, of Evarts, contacted Kentucky State Police on April 26, 2022 concerning Smith being missing. Kentucky State Police Trooper Chelsea Brock responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Smith was last seen by his family on March 26, 2022. The family reported Smith was not operating a vehicle. His whereabouts or where he may have traveled are unknown.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Post 10, Harlan, at 606-573-3131. The case is under investigation by Tpr. Chelsea Brock.