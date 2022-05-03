Harlan County Primary ballot set

The ballot for the May Primary Election in Harlan County is set, with many county offices on the ballot.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s website, candidates on the ballot include both Democrat and Republican primary candidates for multiple offices.

Republicans seeking the seat of U.S. Senator are Rand Paul, Paul V. Hamilton, Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, Arnold Blankenship, Tam L. Stanfield and John Schiess. Democrats are Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., Charles Booker, Guth Gao and John Merril.

Republicans seeking the office of U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District are Harold “Hal” Rogers, Jeanette Andrews, Brandon Russell Monhellen, Gerardo Serrano and Ruth Van Dam. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Republicans running for state representative in the 94th District are Jacob D. Justice and Brandon Edwards. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

The office of Harlan County Clerk is being sought by Democrats Donna G. Hoskins and Pamela D. Bailey. Republicans running are Ashley Sullivan and John Clem Jr.

Seeking the office of Property Valuation Administrator are Felicia Wooten-Tamme and Robert D. Simpson.

Republicans on the ballot for Harlan County Judge-Executive are Dan Mosley, M. “Macky” Wynn and Darren Pete Farmer. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Republicans Leslie E. “Smitty” Smith and Chris Brewer are on the ballot for the office of Harlan County Sheriff. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Seeking the position of Harlan County Jailer are Republicans B.J. Burkhart, Rick Jones, John Thomas Dodd and Lawrence “Stretch” Creech. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Republicans running for District 1 Magistrate are Clark “Sparky” Middleton, Timothy W. Howard, Reggie Raleigh, Harold Jason Colinger, and Paul Caldwell. There are no democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Republicans seeking the office of District 2 Magistrate are Bill Moore and Michael Napier. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

Republicans vying for District 3 Magistrate are Paul Louis Browning and Tracy Roberts Bailey. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

Republicans seeking the office of District 4 Magistrate are Jim Roddy, Darrell Middleton, Chris Allen, and Hiram G. Fields. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

Republicans filed for District 5 Magistrate are James F. Howard, Kenneth Hensley, Dell Long, Erica Hall, Delbert Stephens, and Jordan “Mountain Santa” Howard. Democrats seeking the nomination for District 5 Magistrate are George Grant and Travis Hensley.

Republicans filed for District 1 Constable are Tony Noe, Bobby “Hotrod” Grubbs, and Kevin Michael Davis. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

Republicans filed for District 2 Constable are Scotty Moore, and Gary Plank. There are no Democrats on the ballot for the primary election.

Republicans filed for District 4 Constable are Chris Hickey, Larry (Bun) Grubbs, and Steven Ray. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

Republicans seeking the office of District 5 Constable are Robert Harrison Haywood, and Brian Hale. No Democrats are on the primary ballot.

A previous report outlined voting times in Harlan County. Early voting for all registered voters is May 12, 13 and 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Harlan Center.

Absentee voting will be available at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to cast an absentee ballot must meet requirements to do so.

To qualify for absentee voting, a voter must meet at least one of the following requirements:

A student temporarily residing outside the county; incarcerated but not convicted of the crime for which they have been charged; temporarily residing outside the state of Kentucky but still eligible to vote in the state; anyone who will be absent from the county on Election Day and on all days that in person absentee voting is conducted; A participant in the Secretary of State’s crime victim address confidentiality program; or not able to appear at the polls on Election Day or on the days in person absentee voting is conducted on account of age, disability, or illness and have not been declared mentally disabled by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Voters should bring a picture I.D. if possible.

For more information, contact the Harlan County Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636 or go to https://www.harlancountyclerk.com/election-information.