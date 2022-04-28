Jones resigns as head HCHS basketball coach

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The hunt is on for a new chief Black Bear at Harlan County High School.

On Thursday, Coach Michael Jones announced his resignation after eight seasons from the program.

Principal Kathy Napier and Superintendent Brent Roark received his resignation earlier in the morning.

Jones posted a 174-65 record at HCHS. In each of his eight seasons, the county hoops squad won at least 18 games. He guided five teams to the 52nd District Championships.

His 2017 team posted a 31-4 record and won the first 13th Region championship in school history.

“Coach Jones has been a staple in our program since its inception and was an integral part of building our program to what it is today,” said Harlan County High School athletic director Eugene Farmer. “Coach Jones will always be a part of our HC family. He has compiled so many accolades during his tenure. We wish him and his entire family the very best.”

Jones played under his father, Mike Jones, at rival Harlan High School and was an all-state guard. He served under his father as an assistant at HCHS before taking over as the head man.

The Black Bears ended the 2021-22 season with a 19-11 record but missed the 13th Region Tournament. The team will only lose two seniors, starting guard Jackson Huff and reserve forward Bradley Halcomb, and will return four starters: second-team all-state selection Trent Noah, Jonah Swanner, Maddox Huff, and Daniel Carmical,

HCHS is not the only school searching for a new head coach.

Jones is the fifth coach in the 13th Region to resign this off-season.

Middlesboro coach Lewis Morris, Williamsburg coach Eric Sowards, Whitley County coach Austin Horn and Oneida Baptist coach Anthony Hibbard also resigned

Sowards is the new coach at Whitley County High School, while Hibbard is the new leader at Williamsburg Independent.